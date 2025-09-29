Cyprus will once again take part in GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, marking its fourth consecutive year at the world’s leading technology exhibition.

The island will be represented by 14 information technology companies at the event, which will run from October 13 to October 17.

According to the organisers, Cyprus’ participation is an initiative of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Trade Centre of the Republic of Cyprus in Dubai, with support from the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA).

The Cypriot companies taking part will present a diverse range of products and services spanning artificial intelligence and automation, cybersecurity, regulatory technology and compliance, and educational technology and IT consulting.

They will also showcase solutions in mixed reality, deep tech and next-generation software, as well as data centres, hosting, and managed services.

The Cyprus Pavilion will be located in Hall 13, at stands C01 to C15, within the Dubai World Trade Centre.

GITEX Global is recognised as a premier platform for showcasing technological innovation, forming strategic partnerships, and highlighting emerging trends shaping the future of the digital economy.

The exhibition attracts thousands of visitors, including startups, multinational corporations, and investors from across the globe, offering unique opportunities for networking and growth.

This year’s edition, which is the forty-fifth in its history, will expand further, taking place across two mega venues – the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour.

It will feature more than forty halls of exhibition space, presenting leading technology companies and innovative startups in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, and sustainable technology.

The GITEX Global ecosystem includes nine co-located shows. These include GITEX Global, AI Everything, GITEX Impact, Future Urbanism, Global DevSlam, Expand North Star, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.

According to the organisers, central to these events are innovation, collaboration, and discovery, with visitors able to explore real-world applications of artificial intelligence and discover cutting-edge innovations that lower operating costs and enhance business efficiency.