Demetra Holdings Plc on Thursday announced the repurchase of its own shares through the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

Specifically, the company purchased 5,000 of its own shares at a price of 1.665 cents per share.

The company stated that the move was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Demetra explained that the buyback was also based on the authorisation granted at the company’s annual general meeting dated June 24, 2025, and in line with the Companies Law, Cap.113, Article 57A.

The decision to proceed with the purchase was taken during the board meeting of September 30, 2025.

The company confirmed that the transaction was executed through CISCO, the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd.

Finally, the company clarified that the total value of the buyback amounted to 5,000 shares at 1.665 cents each.