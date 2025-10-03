The four museums of the Akamas communities won first prize in the “cultural tourism services for all, visitors and residents alike” category at the 18th annual European cultural tourism network (ECTN) conference, it was announced on Friday.

According to the Paphos district tourism company (Etap), the award, part of the 12th ECTN Awards held on October 2, in Sibiu, Romania, where the Akamas museums stood out among 54 entries across 15 countries.

The prize recognises the innovative model developed by the Paphos cultural tourism board in collaboration with local communities and museum operators, which integrates the museums into a unified regional experience called the DIY Tour.

“The jury praised the proposal for its excellence in revitalising the museums of the Laona Plateau, highlighting practices of participatory, authentic and sustainable cultural tourism,” Etap said.

Key factors in securing the award included a shared promotional identity for the museums and a variety of experiential activities such as guided tours, workshops, educational exchanges and the use of digital tools.

Etap stated that this initiative is now recognised as a European good practice in cultural revitalisation, adding that the distinction demonstrates how collaboration, creativity, and cultural heritage can transform lesser-known villages and sites into popular and sustainable cultural destinations.