Arsenal can take over at the top of the Premier League on Saturday even if Liverpool end a rare losing run at injury-hit Chelsea.

Beaten 2-1 by undefeated Crystal Palace in the league last weekend, Liverpool went down 1-0 at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday when they also lost goalkeeper Alisson to injury.

They will be determined to avoid a rare run of three successive losses in England and Europe.

Chelsea have similar problems, the West Londoners at risk of a third successive league defeat but at least back to winning ways in Europe with a 1-0 home Champions League victory over Benfica on Tuesday.

ARSENAL BOAST SUPERIOR GOAL DIFFERENCE

With Arsenal now two points behind, and boasting a considerably better goal difference, Liverpool need a decisive response — despite their tally of five wins in six league games.

French striker Hugo Ekitike, who also went off in Turkey on Tuesday, could be available again for Liverpool after reports he was suffering cramp rather than any injury.

Record signing Alexander Isak could be a starter after being on the bench along with Mohamed Salah for the first half in Istanbul.

Chelsea are likely to be lacking eight first-team regulars at Stamford Bridge against a side that last suffered consecutive Premier League defeats in April 2023.

Trevoh Chalobah is suspended after being sent off in the 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday while England midfielder Cole Palmer leads a lengthy injury list as he recovers from a groin problem.

“Obviously with Arsenal winning in the last minute, it feels like they’re in the ascendancy a little bit,” former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch said in his podcast.

“Liverpool probably need a reaction, but it’s a tough place to go, obviously, at Chelsea,” he added, predicting a 3-1 win to the Reds.

Arsenal, who beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Sunday with Gabriel heading in a stoppage-time winner at St James’ Park, are at home to strugglers West Ham United, in their second game under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, on Saturday.

A win for the Gunners against the side with the worst defensive record in the top flight would send them clear at the top and they could stay there if Liverpool only draw or worse in the late match.

That home game will be a special one for Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice against his former side but it may not be quite the given it looks on paper.

The Hammers, 19th out of 20, have won on their last two Premier League trips to the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal are on a tight turnaround after Wednesday’s European action.

Third-placed Crystal Palace, the only unbeaten side left in the top flight and a point behind Arsenal, are at Everton on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur, in fourth, travel to Leeds United in Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff while promoted Sunderland, soaring high in fifth, are at Manchester United with the prospect of another big away day.

United, 14th, have lost three of their six matches — piling pressure on manager Ruben Amorim who needs a win to calm some of the speculation about his future.