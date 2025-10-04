Bournemouth moved up to second in the Premier League table as stunning goals by Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert fired them to a 3-1 comeback win at home to Fulham on Friday.

On a rain-lashed night on the south coast, Fulham seemed to be heading for a first away league win of the season when Ryan Sessegnon finished clinically in the 70th minute.

But the in-form Semenyo then took matters into his own hands eight minutes later, dribbling in from the left before beating Fulham keeper Bernd Leno from an acute angle.

Substitute Kluivert sent the home fans wild in the 84th minute with a dipping shot from outside the area and Semenyo put the icing on the cake for the hosts deep into stoppage time with an emphatic finish after a counter-attack.

Semenyo has now scored six league goals this season with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland having more.

Victory lifted Bournemouth to 14 points from seven games, one behind leaders Liverpool. Fulham’s second successive defeat left them in 11th place on eight points.

Slanting rain and a stiff breeze made for a scrappy and forgettable first half but Bournemouth were a different proposition after the break despite falling behind.

“It’s a great feeling, we have been working hard since the start of the season,” the 25-year-old Semenyo told Sky Sports. “We have connected so well since pre-season and the start has been wonderful. It’s a great environment to be part of.”

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth will head into the international break flying high although it looked grim when Fulham snatched the lead against the run of play.

Samuel Chukwueze slipped a pass across the greasy turf for Sessegnon and he timed his run to perfection before guiding a finish past Djordje Petrovic with the outside of his left foot.

Semenyo had been a permanent threat for Bournemouth and he levelled soon after when he received the ball wide on the left, jinked his way to the byline before cutting back and guiding a low shot through the legs of Leno.

He then turned provider, playing a pass to Kluivert in the centre of the pitch and the Dutchman advanced before dispatching an unstoppable effort that left Leno as a spectator.

Kluivert was full of praise for Iraola who once again has Bournemouth punching above their weight despite losing the likes of Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen in the summer.

“Tonight was a big statement,” Kluivert said. “The driver of the bus is the coach and he’s driving a crazy route for us.

“It’s early, but we have to strive for the highest possible. The mentality is not to look down but look up.”