The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) represented Cyprus at the Science and Technology for Society (STS) Forum 2025, held in Kyoto, Japan, on October 5–6, 2025.

According to an announcement released on Tuesday, chief scientist Demetris Skourides and RIF director general Theodoros Loukaidis held a series of high-level meetings with leading international figures in research and innovation.

During the forum, they met with Marcia McNutt, president of the US National Academy of Sciences, to discuss the need to redesign research evaluation systems.

The discussion focused on better use of knowledge and creating career opportunities for young researchers.

They also met with Maria Leptin, president of the European Research Council, to exchange views on the EU’s upcoming framework programme, the budget for frontier research, and measures supporting early-career scientists.

Further talks took place with Alexandra van Huffelen, chair of the executive board of Radboud University in the Netherlands, to explore potential collaboration in key areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and neuroscience.

“The Cypriot delegation also took part in the high-level meeting of international research and innovation funding agencies,” the foundation stated.

“The discussion centred on the development of human capital with expertise in artificial intelligence and the role of funding organisations in nurturing talent,” it added.

During a roundtable session, RIF representatives shared best practices with Tsuyoshi Sugino, president of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, Wiparat De-ong, executive director of the National Research Council of Thailand, and Alejandro Adem, president of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

They also exchanged views with Georg B. Schutte, senior executive advisor of the Volkswagen Foundation, and Andre Kudelski, president of Innosuisse, Switzerland.

They also held brief meetings with Mari Sundli Tveit, chief executive of the Research Council of Norway, Lars Hultman, chief executive director of the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research, Fulufhelo Nelwamondo, chief executive of South Africa’s National Research Foundation, and Tuula Linna, president of the Finnish Academy of Science and Letters.

Moreover, Skourides also met with Edward Screven, board member of Ampere Computer Holdings, Harrick Vin, chief technology officer of Tata Consultancy Services, and Aswani Kumar, senior advisor to the Supreme Court of India.

He also held discussions with Michael Stampfer, managing director of the Vienna Science and Technology Fund, Mona Nemer, chief science advisor of Canada, and John Roche, chief science advisor to the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

“The Cypriot delegation attended lectures and took part in panel discussions on topics including academia–business collaboration, reskilling in the era of artificial intelligence, the use of AI in public administration, and the development of green energy,” the announcement concluded.