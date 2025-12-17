Columbia Beach announces the launch of Columbia Beach Wonderland, a festive experience taking place from December 19, 2025 to January 1, 2026. The beachfront garden will be transformed into an elegant Christmas destination for all ages, created in support of the “One Dream One Wish” Association.

The venue will feature beautifully crafted wooden festive houses, shimmering lights and atmospheric décor, offering a unique Christmas setting overlooking the Limassol coastline. Guests will be able to enjoy a curated holiday programme, including children’s workshops, face painting, carol performances, festive treats, interactive moments and “Snow on the Beach”.

Those seeking a more elevated festive moment can indulge in mulled wine, warm seasonal drinks, refined holiday flavours and a selection of delightful sweets from Columbia Confectionery. The beautifully decorated seaside setting and elegant décor create the ideal atmosphere for relaxed gatherings, cosy moments and unforgettable festive evenings by the beach for the whole family.

Grand opening: Friday, December 19, 2025

The celebration will begin at 3pm with a radio live link, followed by arts and crafts activities for children, a festive visit from Santa Claus, and Christmas carols.

Daily magic from December 20, 2025-January 1, 2026

From December 20, 2025 to January 1, 2026, guests can enjoy a rich schedule of seasonal activities including workshops, face painting, carol singing by Limassol Theatre Art School, snowfall experiences, live entertainment. On Christmas Eve, guests enjoy live jazz music at the restaurant area, while New Year’s Eve culminates in an impressive party filled with fireworks, dancing, and music.

A celebration with purpose

Columbia Beach Wonderland aims to bring the community together through a magical holiday experience while supporting the meaningful work of “One Dream One Wish”, dedicated to granting wishes for children with cancer and related diseases.

You can view the Columbia Beach Wonderland full calendar of activities HERE.

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship owning, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.