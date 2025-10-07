Turkish Cypriots may lose their citizenship of the European Union after a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem, opposition political party CTP ‘MP’ Ongun Talat, the son of former Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat, warned.

“What will happen to your European Union citizenships as a result of your policy of two separate stats? Are you planning to say that we are both separate states and citizens of another state?” he asked in a post on social media.

“While we are fighting for this right to be granted to children born from mixed marriages, are you advocating for those who currently have this right to lose it as well?”

The “mixed-marriage problem” is where people born to one Turkish Cypriot parent and one non-Cypriot parent, typically a Turkish national, are denied citizenship of the Republic of Cyprus because the authorities deem their parent was in Cyprus illegally.

Talat had been present at Monday’s session of the north’s ‘parliamentary’ legal affairs committee, where a draft resolution demanding a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem, put down by members of ruling coalition parties, had been discussed.

He said that at that committee meeting, he had received no answers to the questions he had raised regarding the draft resolution, and that incumbent Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar had also been unable to explain exactly what he means in his demands for a two-state solution.

“We had hoped that they would explain to us what Ersin has been unable to explain to the public for five years, but we did not get any results,” he said.

He added that it is “impossible to expect seriousness from the mindset which, just before the election, brought forward this draft resolution”, saying that it will have “no binding force after Tufan Erhurman is elected president”.

Erhurman, the CTP leader and opposition-backed candidate at the Turkish Cypriot election, favours a return to negotiations towards a federal solution to the Cyprus problem.

The election is set to take place on October 19.