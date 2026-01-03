Police in the British Dhekelia base on Saturday arrested two brothers on suspicion of an attempted murder which was carried out in Limassol last month.

The pair were, according to the British bases police, attempting to leave Cyprus by boat, with officers firing warning shots during the arrest.

It is now expected that the pair will be transferred to the custody of Cyprus’ police and then brought before a court.

The attempted murder reportedly took place on December 20, with the victim a 36-year-old male Syrian national.

He was reportedly attacked by a group of people on the busy Anexartissias in Limassol while standing outside a café.