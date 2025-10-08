The Cyprus Shipowners’ Association (CSA) held its general assembly in Limassol earlier this week, on the sidelines of the Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference.

The meeting brought together leading representatives of the local and international shipping community.

During the proceedings, Polys Hajioannou was elected as the Association’s new president, succeeding Andreas Hadjiyiannis, who successfully completed his term.

The election marked a symbolic transition for the organisation, as it continues to represent the institutional voice of Cypriot shipowners and serve as a key partner of the state in matters of maritime policy and competitiveness.

Addressing the assembly, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis congratulated the new president and the members of the board, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting the industry.

She said the administration of President Nikos Christodoulides “takes seriously into account the suggestions and challenges faced by the shipping community,” stressing the importance of continued cooperation between public authorities and private stakeholders.