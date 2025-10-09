The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has granted Logicom Services Limited an exemption from making a public offer to Demetra Holdings Plc shareholders, the regulator announced this week.

The decision was taken at the commission’s session on September 29, 2025, following a formal request from Logicom, the statement said.

The exemption relates to Logicom’s increase in voting rights in Demetra Holdings Plc, which results from the acquisition of the company’s own shares under Demetra’s ongoing share buyback programme.

The buyback programme is set to continue until June 23, 2026, according to the announcement.

Under normal circumstances, any increase in a shareholder’s voting rights above certain thresholds would trigger a requirement to launch a public offer to all other shareholders.

However, the regulator cited provisions under the law governing public takeover bids, granting Logicom a waiver under the applicable article of the relevant legislation.

No appeals or objections were filed in relation to this exemption, the announcement added.

This development allows Logicom to continue acquiring shares without triggering a mandatory takeover, providing flexibility as Demetra executes its buyback strategy.

Demetra Holdings Plc previously announced its share repurchase programme in line with authorisation from its annual general meeting.