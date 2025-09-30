Demetra Holdings Plc has continued its share buyback programme with a new round of purchases carried out on September 29, 2025, through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

On September 29, the company bought a total of 6,450 of its own shares at an average price of 1.668 cents per share.

The purchases were executed in four transactions, comprising 478 shares at 1.67 cents, 2,522 shares also at 1.67 cents, 2,523 shares at 1.665 cents, and a final 927 shares once again at 1.67 cents.

This move follows a string of buybacks in recent weeks.

Most recently, on September 26, Demetra Holdings repurchased 5,000 of its own shares, also through CISCO, at a price of 1.675 cents per share.

The transactions were executed in four separate purchases, all carried out on the same date.

The first three purchases involved 1,439, 513 and 638 shares respectively, all at a price of 1.675 cents per share. The final transaction accounted for 2,410 shares, also at 1.675 cents.

The company stated at the time that these transactions are being carried out under the authorisation provided during during its annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.