Demetra Holdings Plc has announced the buyback of 5,376 of its own shares through The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

This was in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The transactions took place on October 8, 2025, at an average price of 1.669 cents per share, according to the company’s statement released on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The purchases were executed in several tranches, including 251 shares at 1.66 cents, 263 shares at 1.66 cents, 4,202 shares at 1.67 cents, 284 shares at 1.67 cents, and 376 shares at 1.665 cents, totalling 5,376 shares.

This latest transaction follows another share buyback announced earlier this week, during which Demetra Holdings repurchased 5,000 shares, further demonstrating the company’s continued strategy of share capital optimisation and investor value reinforcement.

Demetra Holdings Plc is listed on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).