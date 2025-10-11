Documentary filmmaker David Castillo claimed on Saturday he was banned from entering the north Cyprus while working on his recently released film Cyprus: A Divided Island.

“Even though we had all the necessary permits, we were detained twice by the police,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

“Despite having a signed authorisation, we were not allowed to film because they claimed it was a military zone. This was completely untrue; it was a public space, they simply didn’t want us to film,” Castillo said although it was not clear exactly where they were.

He said attempts to contact Tatar’s office for clarification yielded no clear response. Plans to film in the city of Famagusta were cancelled, which Castillo described as “really sad.”

Looking at the history of the island through the eyes of those who lived through it, the documentary sought to bring together President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar for a joint interview.

“I wanted to create an impartial documentary presenting the positions of both leaders,” Castillo said.

He added that while there was initially a positive mood from Tatar’s environment, the proposal for a joint interview with Christodoulides was “categorically rejected.”

In the end, the film carried separate interviews with the two leaders.

“The day I interviewed Ersin Tatar, I later asked a member of his cabinet why they had refused [to do a joint interview]. They said Christodoulides would never agree.”

He then approached Christodoulides’ team, who also rejected the idea.

“When I interviewed Christodoulides, he said he had no knowledge of such a proposal. I asked if he would agree to a face-to-face interview, and he said, ‘Yes, in the Buffer Zone. I’m absolutely up for the challenge.’”

Castillo recorded these statements but said Tatar’s team did not respond positively.

Efforts to follow official channels also failed.

“I asked, ‘What is Tatar afraid of that makes him reject a joint interview?’”

He later received a call from someone claiming to be from the ‘presidential’ communications department, warning him to remove the post. Castillo refused, saying his comments were factual. He suggested multiple meeting venues, including the Buffer Zone, but all were rejected.

A UN representative later warned Castillo that attempting to cross to the north could lead to problems at checkpoints.

“He confirmed that I was banned and that if I attempted to enter, I would likely be turned back, or detained,” he said.

Castillo said he prioritised his personal safety and decided not to attempt entry again, losing the chance to interview other willing participants.

“A real shame,” he concluded.