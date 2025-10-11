World number 204 Valentin Vacherot beat a struggling Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 to reach the Shanghai Masters final on Saturday, becoming the lowest-ranked player to get to an ATP Masters 1000 final since the series was introduced in 1990.

Qualifier Vacherot troubled Djokovic with drop shots and punishing rallies and the Serbian fourth seed, struggling to turn, took medical timeouts during both sets.

“This is just crazy… just to be on the other side of the court (with Djokovic) was an unbelievable experience,” said Vacherot, who became the first player from Monaco to reach an ATP tour final in the open era.

Djokovic broke Vacherot in the first game of the match, but the 26-year-old immediately broke back and built a 4-3 lead, when the Serbian took his first medical timeout.

Vacherot won the next two games with ease to secure the first set, and put Djokovic through a 12-minute battle for the first game of the second set which the 38-year-old managed to win after saving two break points.

A double fault led to Djokovic losing his serve as Vacherot took a 5-4 lead that tipped the set in his favour.

“I want to congratulate Valentin for reaching his first Masters final. Going from qualifications, it’s an amazing story. I told him at the net that he’s had an amazing tournament, but more so his attitude is very good and his game was amazing as well,” Djokovic told reporters.

“So it’s all about him. I wish him all the best in the finals and the better player won today.”

Vacherot’s cousin Arthur Rinderknech faces 16th seed Daniil Medvedev later on Saturday.