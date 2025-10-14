The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to focus on the search for a peace deal to end the fighting in Ukraine after achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and hoped he’d be able to push Kyiv towards a settlement.

Addressing the Israeli Knesset a day earlier after brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump spoke of wanting to get a deal done with Iran over its nuclear programme, but said he’d turn his attention to trying to end the war in Ukraine first.

“…first we have to get Russia done. We gotta get that one done. If you don’t mind, Steve, let’s focus on Russia first,” Trump said, addressing Steve Witkoff, his special envoy who has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained open to peace talks.

“We certainly welcome such intentions and we welcome the confirmation of the political will to do everything possible to promote the search for peaceful solutions,” Peskov said, when asked about Trump’s comments.

“We are already well acquainted with Mr Witkoff; he is effective, has proven his effectiveness now in the Middle East, and we hope that his talents will continue to contribute to the work already underway in Ukraine.”

Russia accuses Ukraine of stalling negotiations and of not making good on an idea of setting up working groups to consider potential aspects of a deal. Ukraine accuses Moscow of not being serious about a deal and of putting forward conditions that are tantamount to asking for it to surrender.

“The Russian side remains open and ready for peaceful dialogue, and we hope that the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of President Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and more willing to engage in the peace process,” Peskov said.

Peskov has said that dialogue with the U.S. around Ukraine has stalled, while Trump has spoken of possibly supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles, something Moscow has made clear it would regard as a dangerous escalation.