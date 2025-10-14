Clarification has not yet been forthcoming over President Nikos Christodoulides’ assertion that he wanted “Cyprus companies to have a role in the reconstruction” of Gaza.

Christodoulides had made the comment over the weekend before travelling to Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, and returned to the island speaking of “six initiatives the Republic of Cyprus can undertake” based on United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s future.

However, as yet, what those six points will actually entail for Cyprus companies is not clear, with Cyprus chamber of commerce and industry (Keve) general manager Philokypros Rousounides telling the Cyprus Mail that his chamber had not received any information about any such plan or set of initiatives.

Earlier, scientific and technical chamber (Etek) chairman Constantinos Constanti had told newspaper Politis that his chamber had also not been informed about any such plan, and that it is “awaiting information before taking a position” on it.

With this in mind, the Cyprus Mail attempted to contact both government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis and his deputy Yiannis Antoniou to seek clarification, but did not receive a response from either.

Newspaper Phileleftheros published a list of initiatives which it said made up Cyprus’ six-point proposal in Sharm El-Sheikh, although the number of points was actually seven and also offered little by way of substance.

The first stated that “the contribution of Cyprus can strengthen a number of aspects of the Trump plan, including humanitarian, security and reconstruction”.

Next, it said that “Cyprus can actively contribute to the implementation and realisation of the plan in a complementary manner which will safeguard all actors and promote the long-term sustainability of Gaza”.

The third point stated that “Cyprus, through the infrastructure it possesses (for example Cyclops), the operational adequacy of which has already been proven through the Amalthea initiative, but also due to its geostrategic position, is ready to align its national capabilities with the priorities of the plan”.

The Amalthea plan was mentioned again in the fourth point, which stated that “the mechanisms and procedures which have been developed within the framework of Amalthea for fast-track security checks in Cyprus are usable for the next phase and can offer important solutions”.

The fifth point stated that “taking into account the improved and favourable conditions, both regionally and on the ground, these infrastructures and mechanisms lend themselves to a significant increase in scale and intensity, especially with a more active contribution from the European Union”.

It added that “the conditions also now offer the possibility of utilising two-way fast-track procedures”.

The sixth point stated that “the quality and thorough procedures which characterise the security protocols which have been adopted allow for further exploitation, expanding the range of specialised controls”.

The seventh and final point stated that Cyprus “possesses the know-how, specialisation, and expertise in a number of aspects related to the points of President Trump’s plan, which can be utilised”.

The substance of the points appears to be that Cyprus could be used as a hub, as it has been for the Amalthea plan, to allow for the import of materials into Gaza, possibly allowing for Israel or the planned “board of peace” overseeing Gaza to ensure the safety of what is being shipped into Gaza.