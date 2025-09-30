Cyprus’ foreign ministry on Tuesday said it welcomes United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

It described the plan as “a vital step to end [the] war in Gaza” and to bring about the release of hostages and secure “humanitarian aid on a massive scale”.

“We reaffirm the urgency of lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians alike, based on the two-state solution. Cyprus commends the US’ leadership and mediating efforts,” it said.

It added that “as part of the region, Cyprus will continue to responsibly support all diplomatic efforts to this end”.