Ancoria Bank has announced a new interest rate of 1.50 per cent per annum for six-month Fixed Term Deposit Accounts, available to individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The offer applies to new six-month deposits as well as to renewals upon maturity, with a minimum deposit amount of €500.

According to the bank, the product is available both digitally through the myAncoria platform and at the bank’s physical banking centres located in Nicosia, Limassol, and Larnaca.

The new rate provides a fixed annual yield of 1.50 per cent, offering a short-term savings option for customers seeking stability.

“Ancoria Bank’s strategic goal is its commitment to customer service and offering modern solutions,” the bank said in a statement.

“These products are available at the bank’s banking centres, while individual customers can also open Fixed Term Deposit accounts digitally through myAncoria,” it added.

Additional information regarding the terms and conditions of the Fixed Term Deposit Accounts is available on the bank’s official website.

Ancoria Bank operates as a Cypriot banking institution serving individuals and businesses through digital channels and physical branches.