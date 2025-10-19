Manchester United’s Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 2–1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday, ending their nine-year drought without victory at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions’ title chase.

Liverpool, who have now lost four consecutive games across all competitions, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.

United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time under manager Ruben Amorim, climbed to ninth with 13 points.

United’s Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kick-off when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.

Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa’s cross. But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to power home a header.

Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham

Emiliano Buendia came off the bench to secure Aston Villa a 2-1 comeback win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday after Morgan Rogers had struck a superb equaliser for the visitors.

Tottenham made a flying start when Rodrigo Bentancur put them in front with a close-range finish after five minutes.

But Villa, who arrived in north London on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, levelled in the 37th minute when England midfielder Rogers let fly with a dipping right-foot shot that flew past Guglielmo Vicario.

Both sides had chances after the break but it was Villa who took the points as Buendia curled a low shot into the far corner in front of the visiting fans.

After a slow start to the campaign, Villa are up to 10th in the table with 12 points while a second league loss of the season for Tottenham left them in sixth.