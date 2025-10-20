A section of Strovolos avenue was closed in both directions around 7.30pm following a fire that broke out in a building on the busy Nicosia road, police confirmed on Monday.

According to a police statement, the affected stretch lies between the roundabout linking Strovolos avenue with Spyrou Kyprianou avenue and the junction with Pavlou Mela and Kilkis streets. The closure affects traffic heading both towards Nicosia and towards Lakatamia.

Fire Service crews are currently working to extinguish the blaze, while police officers are assisting at the scene and managing traffic in the surrounding area.

Traffic from Lakatamia towards Nicosia is being diverted through Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue, where drivers can use Kantara Street or Tseriou Avenue as alternative routes. Vehicles travelling from Nicosia towards Lakatamia are being directed via Pavlou Mela Street to Agiou Spyridonos Street and then to Machaira street, continuing towards Kantara Street and onwards to the Tseriou Avenue roundabout, before rejoining Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue through Makariou Avenue in Lakatamia.

In a later post on X, Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the affected premises include a basement, ground floor and mezzanine level.

“The ground floor and mezzanine are on fire,” he wrote.

“During the firefighting operation, we will check whether the basement has also been affected. Inside the building there are electrical appliances and office equipment.”

Kettis added that all staff members were safely evacuated from the building, though a full search will follow once the fire is under control. He said the Fire Service had also evacuated a nearby apartment building as a precaution and closed Strovolos Avenue in coordination with the police.

Two additional fire engines have been deployed to strengthen the response, bringing the total to four, along with a telescopic aerial vehicle.

Earlier, Kettis reported that Nicosia fire stations had initially responded with three fire engines after the fire broke out on the ground floor of a multi-storey building on Strovolos avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had engulfed an electrical goods shop located on the ground level.

Authorities have not yet reported any injuries. Investigations will continue once the fire is fully extinguished to determine the cause of the blaze.