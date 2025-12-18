A 41-year-old was arrested on Wednesday at Larnaca airport, having been arrested in a European country in April and extradited to Cyprus to face online fraud charges.

The police said on Thursday that the man was arrested on a pending European arrest warrant issued by the Cypriot authorities and an international arrest warrant

The man, a holder of a European identity card, was handed over to the police at the airport and rearrested.

“The arrest of the 41-year-old emerged after gathering and evaluating evidence, following a complaint filed by a 71-year-old resident of Famagusta district, in December 2021,” the police said.

In July 2021, the 71-year-old had ordered spare parts for his lorry from a company in a European country.

The 41-year-old presented himself as a representative of the company and requested that the payment be sent to a bank account other than the one used by the company.

Police investigations are ongoing.