Tototheo Global reaffirmed its position as a leading maritime technology partner at Maritime Cyprus 2025, where it showcased its complete portfolio of digital and technical solutions spanning connectivity, cybersecurity, analytics and navigation systems.

During the event, the company unveiled two major additions to its integrated ecosystem: the Voyage Optimisation module within TM Synergia and a new immersive digital twin solution designed to deliver next-generation vessel visualisation and operational insight. These additions further strengthen the company’s offering of technologies designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability across ship and shore operations.

The new Voyage Optimisation module, now fully embedded within TM Synergia, introduces a unified workflow that connects voyage planning, optimisation, and reporting in one seamless process. By integrating real-time, vessel-specific data, including fuel, weather, draft, speed and port information, it enables continuous recalculations of routes and KPIs.

The result is measurable fuel savings, reduced emissions, improved ETA accuracy and enhanced voyage safety through weather-aware planning — all while reducing the operational workload for both onboard and shore-based teams.

Tototheo Global also introduced a next-generation digital twin platform that delivers a live, intelligent, and immersive 3D replica of the vessel, from bridge to engine room.

By combining real-time API data, manual inputs, and historical overlays, this advanced platform provides complete visibility into vessel performance and condition. Features such as AI-driven Smart Manuals, predictive maintenance, and 360° virtual tours support proactive management, informed decision-making, and immersive training. The platform enhances safety, efficiency and collaboration between ship and shore, setting a new benchmark for digital vessel intelligence.

With these innovations, Tototheo Global continues to advance its vision of a connected maritime ecosystem that unites connectivity, intelligence, and technical excellence within a single operational framework.

Tototheo Global delivers an all-in-one ecosystem for the maritime industry, encompassing connectivity, intelligence, bridge systems and cloud analytics. Its unique strength lies not in providing individual tools but in offering a fully integrated portfolio with technical support at its core, ensuring that every solution performs seamlessly across ship and shore.

Meanwhile, as part of the Maritime Cyprus 2025 programme, Co-CEO Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou moderated the panel discussion “Seas of Change: Technology’s Impact on Shipping and Seafarers”.

The session examined how digital transformation is transforming maritime operations and how technology can empower seafarers through smarter tools, improved data and new skills. Her participation reflected Tototheo Global’s active role in driving dialogue on innovation, leadership and workforce evolution across the global shipping sector.

By taking part in Maritime Cyprus 2025, Tototheo Global has once again demonstrated its commitment to driving meaningful progress in maritime technology. With continuous innovation and collaboration at its heart, the company remains focused on shaping a safer, smarter and more sustainable future for global shipping.

