From matches to gold-coin honours, the tournament set a new standard for youth sport and redefined how businesses can invest in learning and leadership.

The cheers at Barcelona’s sprawling football complex echoed far beyond the fields this October, as more than 1,000 young athletes from 40 schools and 20 countries came together for The World Schools Football Cup (WSG Football), one of the most vibrant youth sporting events on the global calendar.

Over 350 matches were played across seven categories: Under-11 Boys, Under-13 Boys and Girls, Under-15 Boys and Girls, Under-17 Boys, and Under-18 Girls. Each match carried the same intensity and pride seen in professional arenas, as players representing continents and cultures clashed not for contracts, but for camaraderie.

This year, the tournament found a new layer of meaning through Finvasia Group, which joined as Title Sponsor and gave the event what many described as a golden touch, both in spirit and in symbolism.

The event recognised “Players of the Match” across the knockout finals with 24 carat gold coins, a gesture that elevated the competition’s prestige while celebrating the timeless values of hard work, sportsmanship, and perseverance.

“Gold has always represented value,” said Tajinder Virk, CEO and Co-Founder of Finvasia Group. “For us, it symbolises the worth of character; the resilience and discipline these children show every time they step onto the field. Their shine is what gives the future its glow.”

Eighteen age group champions emerged across the Cup, Plate, and Bowl divisions, each one a story of teamwork, belief, and grace under pressure. The event’s grandeur, complete with live broadcasts, international delegations, and performances by Bombastik Percussió and freestyle icon Joan Freestyle, reinforced how sport continues to unite the world’s youth in a common language of aspiration.

Beyond the medals and celebrations, Finvasia’s involvement reflected a deeper mission: to use its global presence to nurture learning and leadership at the grassroots level.

Operating across fintech, financial services, healthcare, and real estate, Finvasia’s work extends well beyond business, anchoring its philosophy in empowerment and long-term social impact.

That commitment continues through the Virk family foundation, established by Finvasia’s founders; focused on education, innovation, and community development. Together, these efforts form part of a broader belief that leadership is learned early, and that companies must play a role in shaping the values of tomorrow’s citizens.

Scott Macfarlane, Chief Commercial Officer of the World School Games Event Series, hailed the collaboration as an unprecedented success:

“We were absolutely delighted to partner with Finvasia for The World Schools Football Cup 2025. Their involvement helped raise the standard and the experience for every participant to new heights in what was our fifth edition of the tournament.

“Sharing our mission to nurture Today’s Champions, Tomorrow’s Leaders, Finvasia were the perfect fit for us as we looked to work together to offer real value to our young participants from across the globe. It’s a fantastic example of how responsible partnerships can redefine youth sport and inspire confidence in young leaders everywhere.”

The World Schools Football Cup 2025 will be remembered for its champions and for the sense of purpose that illuminated its field, a golden reminder that when business and community move together, the world’s future shines a little brighter.

