The civilian court case against two of the five Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north in July was on Tuesday adjourned until Friday.

The pair face charges of privacy violations at a court in Trikomo, which they allegedly committed while in the area on July 19, the day they were arrested.

The remaining three Greek Cypriots had earlier faced charges of trespassing and breaching the peace, but those charges were dropped on October 1.

All five remain on trial at a military court in northern Nicosia, where one has been charged with illegally entering the north when the five crossed into the north via the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, on July 19, while the other four stand accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry.

The five Greek Cypriots deny the charges, with the verdict in that case expected on November 7.

All five remain on bail, with the north’s supreme court having found in two separate cases that earlier remand orders against them had been handed down illegally.