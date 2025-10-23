A forum focusing on humanity’s shared future – covering artificial intelligence, ethics, and cultural exchange – was held on Wednesday in Nicosia. It was organised by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC).

The forum brought together communication experts, university professors, journalists and industry leaders to deepen media collaboration and cooperation between Cyprus, China and Europe.

Discussions explored a wide range of topics, from unexpected cultural similarities to AI’s role in journalism and the importance of preserving the human element as well as the critical need for media transparency.

Among the keynote speakers were representatives from major organisations and companies, including the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Chinese embassy, Cyprus Mail, Xinhua News Agency Europe Bureau, China Media Group European Bureau and Kuaishou Technology.

The forum was attended by hundreds of industry professionals engaging in dynamic and constructive conversations.

EBU’s director of digital transformation, Luis Jimenez, presented NEO – an AI-powered chat service that allows audiences to interact with the news, describing it as “a vibrant journalism hub enriched by each new member.”

He also presented YEP News, a website designed to “empower young people to see Europe through multiple lenses, in many different languages”.

Professor Fu Xiaoguang from the Communication University of China highlighted the importance of balancing technological progress with ethical values, drawing inspiration from Confucian teachings on harmony.

“AI technology should be consistent, stable and controlled, while government authorities should provide the oversight framework,” said Liu Zhen, vice president of Kuaishou, China’s first short video platform.

President of the Cyprus journalistic ethics committee, Elli Kotzamani, warned that the rise of AI has raised concerns among journalists, stressing that “the human factor is irreplaceable, as intuition, fact-checking, and discovery are in human nature.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cyprus and China, underscoring the importance of fostering transparency and cooperation across the media sector.

The forum concluded with the adoption of the China-Cyprus-Europe media cooperation declaration which pledged to strengthen collaboration and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the participating nations.