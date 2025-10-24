A 69-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after police discovered large quantities of tobacco products in his vehicle in the Larnaca district, police said on Friday.

The customs department spotted his vehicle while it was travelling through the village of Pyla and stopped it for inspection.

“The car was driven by a Greek Cypriot man, and the products found lacked health warning in Greek and Turkish, as well as the security feature and the unique traceability code, which indicated they were duty-free,” police said.

Specifically, authorities found and confiscated 84 boxes of 200 cigarettes each, 34 boxes of 200 heated cigarettes each and 10 packages of 250g rolling tobacco, while the driver was arrested for evident offenses.

The 69-year-old was “released after his proposal for an out-of-court settlement was accepted for the amount of €7,000 and an additional €500 for the return of his confiscated vehicle.