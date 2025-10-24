A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday after being found guilty of child sexual abuse offences committed between 2019 and 2022 in Famagusta district.

The court also issued a six-year protection order preventing him from approaching children or entering places frequented by minors after his release.

Since the start of 2025, police have received 290 complaints of child sexual abuse across Cyprus. So far, 35 individuals have been arrested and 54 convictions secured for child sexual abuse and child pornography offences.