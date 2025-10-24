New Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman called for a solution to the Cyprus problem “where everyone wins” and for “lasting peace” in his first speech after being sworn in, at a handover ceremony at what is now his official residence in the northern sector of the Nicosia suburb of Ayios Dhometios.

“Lasting peace and stability in this region cannot be achieved by ignoring the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey, a guarantor power in this region. Therefore, my call to the other guarantor powers, to the Greek Cypriot people and to the Greek Cypriot leadership, is to focus on a solution where everyone wins, lasting peace and stability,” he said.

He added that “it should be known that unless the conditions are met to establish a negotiating table which will lead to a solution, the will of the Turkish Cypriot people for a solution will be implemented through confidence-building measures and concrete collaborations”.

“The Turkish Cypriot people, together with the Republic of Turkey, have repeatedly demonstrated their will for a solution before the eyes of the entire world. The Turkish Cypriot people have never shied away from a solution, negotiations, or the negotiating table,” he said.

However, he added, “it must be known that after all this experience that negotiating simply for the sake of ‘friends seeing each other’ is unacceptable to my people”.

“My people do not want negotiations just for the sake of negotiations, but rather, negotiations for solutions,” he said.

He added that as such, “negotiations which make Turkish Cypriots’ political equality a bargaining chip, have no time limits, are not results-orientated, and fail to agree from the outset that the current status quo will not be restored if they end with the Greek Cypriot leader leaving the table, are unlikely to yield a solution”.

He then promised that during his term in office, he will “address a wide range of issues”, including crossing points, the Green Line regulation, property issues, tourism restrictions and the “mixed-marriage issue”, wherein children born to one Turkish Cypriot parent are denied Cypriot citizenship because their other parent arrived in the north after 1974.

Tufan Erhurman and his wife Nilden Bektas Erhurman arriving at the Ayios Dhometios palace

“These and similar issues will be addressed not only with the Greek Cypriot leadership, but also with international organisations such as the European Union, the United Nations, the Organisation of Turkic States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” he said.

He added that “to this end, we will, of course, utilise all diplomatic channels which the Republic of Turkey will assist in opening, as it has in the past”.

Later in his speech, he promised to “develop a population policy”, given criticism that the north’s population has been spiralling out of control in recent years, with some estimates putting the population today at close to a million.

He also said he would work to “prevent the brain drain” and “encourage the return of our youth who have emigrated to the country”, while also promising to “ensure the sustainability of the Immovable Property Commission”.

Tufan Erhurman and his predecessor Ersin Tatar

Towards the end of his speech, he promised that the palace in Ayios Dhometios will “become the people’s home”, adding, “we will all feel at home here, we will work together, we will produce together, we will represent our people and our country abroad, and together, we will carry this beautiful country to even better days”.

“Today, in your presence, I, my beloved wife Nilden, and our beloved son Toprak, have taken on a great responsibility. Know that I am deeply at peace, for I am absolutely certain that we will walk this path together with the people … that we will work together for our children, our grandchildren, and our future,” he said.

“I pledge to work with you day and night to ensure that this people be proud of itself, its country, and its institutions. I embrace you all with respect and love, and I once again say, ‘welcome home’. Thank goodness you exist.”