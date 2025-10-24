President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday took part in a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron aimed at the coordination of measures to pursue a ceasefire in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.

The meeting took place in London, with Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in attendance. A further twenty leaders joined the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed further measures and coordination in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In the context of the widely debated decision on whether to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, NATO’s Rutte said that the ultimate decision lay with US President Donald Trump.

The BBC later reported that Starmer, who had been photographed hugging Zelensky at Downing Street, had told the Ukrainian leader that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “not serious” about peace, stressign that “your security is our security.”

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis in the context of a previous “Coalition of the Willing” meeting in August, underlined that Cyprus’ position remains one of firm support for Ukraine, stressing that Republic of Cyprus, itself facing 51 years of occupation of a large part of its territory following the Turkish invasion, advocated respect for the UN Charter and the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.