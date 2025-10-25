Sunderland have so far defied the odds after being tipped for an immediate return to the second-tier to become the Premier League’s surprise package in the first two months of the season and will aim to continue the dream start at Chelsea on Saturday.

Frenchman Regis Le Bris’s side have taken 14 points from their opening eight games to sit in seventh place, one point behind champions Liverpool and level with Enzo Maresca’s fifth-placed Chelsea ahead of the Stamford Bridge clash.

When they were relegated in 2017 after finishing bottom with 24 points, Sunderland entered a downward spiral that saw them spend four seasons in the third-tier of English football before returning to the Championship via the playoffs in 2022.

When former Lorient manager Le Bris was hired before the start of last season many Sunderland fans might have thought ‘Regis who?’ but the 49-year-old’s appointment proved a masterstroke as he took them back to the top flight thanks to a dramatic promotion playoff final win over Sheffield United.

Swiss-French chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, aged 27, has set out a 10-year plan for Sunderland to establish themselves as a top-flight force and their ambition was clear as they spent 162 million pounds ($217.42 million) on the squad in the close season, more than Manchester City.

So far, it looks like money well spent with the likes of former Arsenal player Granit Xhaka, fellow midfielder Enzo Le Fee and defender Omar Aldarete all impressing for the Black Cats whose points total after eight games has only been bettered by six promoted clubs in Premier League history.

“I didn’t think one player could have such an impact on a team, but he (Xhaka) is an unbelievable motivator and he’s lifted standards,” Sunderland defender Dan Ballard said.

“When you train, it’s like you need to impress him.”

Sunderland’s tenacity has made them tough to beat and they have conceded six league goals so far — bettered only by Premier League leaders Arsenal.

That defence will be fully tested at Chelsea on Saturday where the Londoners will be seeking a fifth successive win in all competitions after Wednesday’s 5-1 thrashing of Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League.

“It’s been a good start to the season. It shows we are consistent, flexible,” Le Bris said on Thursday.

“Chelsea are really strong, it’s a top-four team in the Premier League. They can play 60 games, they have depth, young and dynamic. It’s a good example for us. A big test.”

ARSENAL AIM TO EXTEND WINNING RUN TO SEVEN GAMES

Like Chelsea, London rivals Arsenal also enjoyed a thumping Champions League win in midweek, crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, and they will seek to stretch their winning run in all competitions to seven as they host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mike Arteta’s side have opened a three-point lead over Manchester City who are at resurgent Aston Villa on Sunday.

Liverpool snapped their four-match losing run with a 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday but face a tricky test in Saturday’s late game at Brentford.

Four points behind Arsenal, Arne Slot’s Liverpool side will need to be wary of a Brentford team who were impressive in a 2-0 victory away to West Ham United on Monday.

Second-bottom West Ham will need a vast improvement in the weekend’s opening fixture at promoted Leeds United on Friday.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim enjoyed a second successive Premier league win for the first time when his side stunned Liverpool at Anfield to climb to ninth last weekend.

The Portuguese will hope to extend that to three at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday when 14th-placed Newcastle United also host Fulham, who are one place behind them.

New Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche will take charge of his first Premier League game for the club on Sunday at high-flying Bournemouth. Forest are without a win in the league since the opening weekend of the season.