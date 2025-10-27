The civilian case against two of the five Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north in July will continue next month, after the latest hearing was held in the north’s Trikomo district court on Monday.

The pair stand accused of privacy violations, with the case set to resume on November 3.

The remaining three Greek Cypriots had earlier faced charges of trespassing and breaching the peace, but those charges were dropped on October 1.

Meanwhile, all five remain on trial at a military court in northern Nicosia, where one has been charged with illegally entering the north when the five crossed into the north via the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, on July 19, while the other four stand accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry.

The five Greek Cypriots deny the charges, with the verdict in that case expected on November 7.

All five remain on bail, with the north’s supreme court having found in two separate cases that earlier remand orders against them had been handed down illegally.