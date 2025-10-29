Demetra Holdings Plc has repurchased 7,700 of its own shares at a price of 1.635 cents, the company announced on Wednesday.

The buyback was carried out through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), in line with the authorisation granted at the company’s annual general meeting on June 24, 2025.

The transactions were executed under the regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The shares were acquired in ten separate transactions on the same day.

In the first transaction, Demetra Holdings purchased 2,446 shares at 1.635 cents per share.

A second acquisition involved 2,245 shares at the same price, followed by purchases of 109, 737, 200, 255, 888, 388, 263, and 169 shares respectively, all at 1.635 cents.

“The total number of shares bought back amounted to 7,700, all executed through CISCO on October 27, 2025,” the company said.