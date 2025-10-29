The examination of the parliamentary citizen’s initiative, aimed at enhancing public participation in the legislative process, took place on Wednesday before the House legal committee.

The parliament’s proposal concerns regulating the procedure for submitting public initiatives, allowing the public a role urging change on the executive branch.

“This is a commitment from both the parliament and the government, for the laws to be voted on by the end of the year,” said the advisor of the citizens’ commissioner, Giorgos Isaia.

The bill states that if 5000 electronic or written signatures are collected, then either the parliament or the government will be informally obligated to take action to implement the public’s request, within the scope of their respective powers.

“The public will be able to submit requests that will undergo a formal review to ensure they comply with the constitution, safeguard public safety and align with human rights,” said Isaia.

He explained that after the formal review, the requests will be posted on two online platforms -one for the government and one for parliament – where signatures can be collected.

The matter has been listed for reviewed at the committee in two weeks.