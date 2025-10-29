United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday told Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman of his readiness to support efforts towards a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“I would like to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to the security and the wellbeing of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots,” he wrote in a letter to Erhurman, adding that he is “ready to serve this purpose”.

To this end, he spoke of “the UN’s readiness to support efforts to find a sustainable solution in Cyprus which will benefit all Cypriots and contribute to peace in the region”.

He also said he was committed to holding a third enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem of the year – involving Cyprus’ two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom and the UN – in the near future.

To this end, he added, he has instructed UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin to travel to the island and hold talks with representatives of the island’s two sides.

The Cyprus Mail understands that Holguin will next visit the island at some point between November 3 and November 11, while the enlarged meeting is expected to take place towards the end of next month.

“I encourage you to engage in constructive and results-orientated cooperation with [Holguin] so that we can build on the momentum we gained in 2025 and determine a mutually acceptable path forward in the Cyprus problem,” Guterres wrote.

Additionally, he said he hopes Erhurman will build a “close cooperation” with the UN’s new special representative in Cyprus Khassim Diagne, who met President Nikos Christodoulides for the first time on Wednesday.