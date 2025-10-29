Real Madrid are seeking compensation from UEFA after the club said on Wednesday that the Regional Court of Madrid had dismissed appeals filed by UEFA, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and LaLiga regarding the Super League.

Real were among 12 European clubs that backed the breakaway competition in 2021 before support for the controversial event collapsed under fan and government pressure.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA had also stopped the formation of the Super League, threatening sanctions against clubs joining the competition. But in December 2023, the European Court of Justice said UEFA and FIFA had contravened EU law by doing so.

UEFA ORDERED TO HALT OPPOSITION

Last year, a Spanish judge ordered the sport’s world governing body FIFA and UEFA to halt their opposition to a parallel European competition, ruling they were practising anti-competitive behaviour and abusing their dominant position.

“Real Madrid welcomes the decision by the Regional Court of Madrid to dismiss the appeals lodged by UEFA, the RFEF and LALIGA, confirming that UEFA, in the matter of the Super League, seriously infringed European Union competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling, abusing its dominant position,” it said.

“This judgment paves the way for substantial claims to compensate for the damages suffered by the club.”

Real Madrid added it had held extensive discussions with UEFA this year to find solutions to achieve necessary reforms.

“No agreement has been reached regarding more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players’ health, and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible viewing options such as those used for the FIFA Club World Cup,” it added.

“Consequently, the club announces that it will continue working for the good of global football and fans, while requesting compensation from UEFA for the substantial damages it has suffered.”

However, the court said the ruling is not yet final and may be appealed before the First Chamber of the Supreme Court, which has jurisdiction over civil matters.

UEFA REVIEWING JUDGMENT

UEFA said it would review the judgment before deciding on its next steps.

“This ruling does not validate the abandoned ‘Super League’ project announced in 2021, nor does it undermine UEFA’s current authorisation rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force,” UEFA told Reuters.

“These rules ensure that any cross-border competitions are assessed on objective, transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria.

“This development comes after the European Parliament this month adopted a landmark resolution explicitly reiterating its opposition to ‘breakaway competitions’ as they ‘endanger the overall sport ecosystem’.”

CLUBS WITHDRAW SUPER LEAGUE SUPPORT

After the six Premier League clubs withdrew from the Super League, support for the project quickly dwindled, leaving just Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus still seeking a breakaway competition.

However, Juve announced they were withdrawing in July 2023 as they attempted to rejoin the European Club Association, leaving Real Madrid and Barcelona as the only clubs still backing the Super League.

But Barca president Joan Laporta said earlier this month that they were “in favour of pacification” and wanted the Super League clubs to “return to UEFA”.

The promoters of the proposed European Super League, A22, called on UEFA and FIFA to recognise their new competition which they relaunched in December 2024 as the Unify League — a 96-club format across four leagues.

However, there was little support for the competition, with LaLiga and the Premier League firmly rejecting the concept.