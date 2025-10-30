Two people have been arrested in Greece’s second city, Thessaloniki, in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Limassol businessman Stavros Demosthenous, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the pair were arrested after the Cypriot authorities had issued a European arrest warrant against them.

Later on Thursday, multiple news outlets in Greece reported that the two arrestees are Greek nationals who originate from Georgia, both of whom were residing in Cyprus at the time of the murder.

The outlets added that the pair had fled Cyprus to Thessaloniki after the murder, as they both have relatives who live there.

Related Articles • Convict arrested in Demosthenous case has remand renewed

News website HuffPost, meanwhile, reported that the pair are 28 years old and 30 years old, and that they are cousins.

Stavros Demosthenous was most well-known for serving as chairman of second division football club Karmiotissa FC, and was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car being driven by his 18-year-old son.

Then police spokeswoman Kyriaki Lambrianidou had said that the shooting “took place about 500 metres from the victim’s home”, and that “initial information suggests that the victim was shot from a vehicle travelling in front of them”.

After the shooting, Demosthenous’ son immediately drove towards the hospital but crashed on the motorway. He then flagged a car down to stop and asked the driver to take them to hospital.

Demosthenous was taken to the Limassol general hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His son was not physically harmed during the incident.