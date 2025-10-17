A well-known Limassol businessman was shot on Friday morning and died on the motorway on the way to hospital, leading police to shut down part of the road from the Ayia Fylaxi roundabout till the Troodos roundabout.

The man, identified as Stavros Demosthenous, 49, a businessman and chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot dead just before 10am while in his car.

He was reportedly shot outside his home while getting into his car.

His son immediately put him in the car and was on his way to hospital when he crashed on the motorway. The victim appears to have died in the car.

Initially, sources had said the killer was in the car in front, which swerved and cut off Demosthenous’ car. The perpetrator then shot the victim in his car.

The incident caused an accident.

Police investigations are including a car that caught fire near Yermasoyia, which may be linked to the case.