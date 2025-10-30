The 30-year-old convict who was arrested in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Limassol businessman Stavros Demosthenous had his remand extended for a further eight days on Thursday.

The man, who is serving a sentence for drugs-related offences, had initially appeared in court on Tuesday last week, and, according to newspaper Politis, is suspected of being connected to the case through a motorcycle which was found abandoned in Limassol on the day after the murder.

That motorcycle is believed to have been used by the perpetrator or perpetrators following the murder.

The newspaper reported that it is believed that another 30-year-old suspect, who is also currently in custody, bought the motorcycle on behalf of the convict, and that the convict “persistently asked” his fellow suspect to “find him a motorcycle”.

The other suspect then reportedly found a motorcycle and transported it to a “specific point”, sending the convict the motorcycle’s location via his mobile phone, and receiving a financial reward for doing so.

That motorcycle is said to have been found by the police before the murder, and the two men are then said to have “got into a fight” because the convict did not believe that the other man had bought a motorcycle and thought he had been tricked.

However, the other man convinced the convict that he would find another motorcycle, and ended up buying the motorcycle which belonged to the former footballer who was also arrested after the murder.

It has been alleged that the man met the former footballer at his home to purchase the motorcycle, and that the 58-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the murder was also present for the purchase.

While all three men were at the former footballer’s house, they reportedly telephoned the convict to obtain his approval for the purchase.

The 30-year-old is said to have then left the motorcycle at the agreed-upon location for the second time, with it then having been picked up by a person sent by the convict to do so.

Stavros Demosthenous was most well-known for serving as chairman of second division football club Karmiotissa FC, and was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car being driven by his 18-year-old son.

Then police spokeswoman Kyriaki Lambrianidou had said that the shooting “took place about 500 metres from the victim’s home”, and that “initial information suggests that the victim was shot from a vehicle travelling in front of them”.

After the shooting, Demosthenous’ son immediately drove towards the hospital but crashed on the motorway. He then flagged a car down to stop and asked the driver to take them to hospital.

Demosthenous was taken to the Limassol general hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His son was not physically harmed during the incident.