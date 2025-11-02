Coordination continues between the UNHCR in Nairobi and the crisis management centre of the foreign ministry in Nicosia to bring home 22 Cypriots trapped in Tanzania, ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said on Sunday.

Fourteen of them are teenage students from a private school in Nicosia, who were visiting the country volunteering. They are accompanied by four other adults.

Gotsis said there is no issue with their safety as they are a long way from the troubled areas and the ministry is in contact with their parents.

For the safe return of everyone to Cyprus, he added, contacts are also being made with the EU delegation in Tanzania.

Gotsis called on any other Cypriots in the country today to make contact.

On Friday the foreign ministry warned Cypriot citizens to exercise caution in travelling to Tanzania due to ongoing unrest.

It urged anyone there to contact the numbers provided in the travel advisory the high commission in Kenya on +254 111051430 or [email protected] and [email protected]. The contact in Cyprus is +357 22 651113 or +357 22 801000 or +357 97 775998. Citizens are encouraged to register with the online platform Connect2CY to stay connected while abroad.