A mobile phone was found in the possession of a suspect being held at Limassol police HQ over the murder of Stavros Demosthenous, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police said the discovery was made after they received information regarding the device. Officers conducted a search of the suspect’s cell and recovered the phone.

An administrative review has also been launched to examine the conduct of the police officers involved.

When questioned, the suspect said that the phone had been given to him by another defendant. This individual was being transferred from the detention centre to the central prison at the time.

On October 17, 49‑year‑old businessman and former football club chairman Demosthenous was shot dead while riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by his 18‑year‑old son, near their home in the Ayios Athanasios suburb of Limassol.

The attack happened from a vehicle travelling ahead of the victim’s car, with police concluding the murder had been carefully planned.

Since then, nine people have been arrested in connection with the murder, although one has since been released. The eight remain in custody with extradition proceedings pending against two of them in Greece.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.