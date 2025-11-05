In keeping with its core values of social contribution and solidarity, Eurobank supported the Radiomarathon for the third consecutive year — Cyprus’ largest charitable initiative, which for 35 years has stood by children with special needs, promoting inclusion and social awareness.

Since its establishment in 1990, the Radiomarathon Foundation has been dedicated to providing financial and social support to children in need through programmes offering medical and technical assistance, scientific research and psychosocial preparation, with the aim of facilitating their smooth integration into society.

Since 2019, the organisation of the Radiomarathon has been undertaken by ERB Asfalistiki and ERB Cyprialife, subsidiaries of the Eurobank Group, further strengthening the Group’s commitment to social responsibility.

The Bank’s contribution

Eurobank’s participation this year was both wide-ranging and substantial. Beyond its financial support for the Foundation’s initiatives, dozens of members of Eurobank’s volunteer employee group, “TeamUp”, were actively present at Radiomarathon stalls and fundraising events across Cyprus.

In addition, Eurobank made it easier for the public to donate by introducing QR codes at all its branches and ATMs, enabling citizens to make their contributions quickly and conveniently via mobile phone.

Remaining steadfast in its commitment to the principles of social responsibility, Eurobank continues to support initiatives that promote inclusion, equality and meaningful contribution. The true strength of the Radiomarathon lies in the collective effort to build a society that embraces all children and accepts them as equal members.

During their visit to Cyprus, Fokion Karavias, Chief Executive Officer of the Eurobank Group, and Stavros Ioannou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, visited the main Radiomarathon stand, where they had the opportunity to meet volunteers and representatives of the Foundation.

Michalis Louis, Chief Executive Officer of Eurobank hailed the enduring spirit of the fundraising efforts.

“Warm congratulations to the organisers for their longstanding contribution and the invaluable work they continue to perform,” he said.

“The Radiomarathon is an institution of humanity, solidarity and love for children in need. Eurobank remains firmly committed to supporting such initiatives that make a genuine difference in our society,” he continued.

“We must all stand behind this cause and remember that every act of giving, no matter how small, can transform a child’s life and offer hope and opportunity.”