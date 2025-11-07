A 55-year-old man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges in Amargeti, Paphos, during a court hearing on Friday.

He is accused of attempting to kill a 41-year-old man from Limassol on July 5 at “Fournoi,” Amargeti, using a firearm. The accused is also charged with unlawfully transporting a firearm outside of hunting season without police permission.

Police reported that the accused, a resident of Amargeti, owns property adjacent to the victim’s land, with ongoing border disputes between them.

On July 5, following a tip, officers found the injured 41-year-old on the main road of Amargeti with an abdominal gunshot wound from a hunting rifle.

The victim was treated at Paphos general hospital before being transferred to the ICU at Nicosia general hospital.

At the hearing, new testimony was presented by the prosecution’s senior counsel Andreas Hadjikyrou to the defence lawyer Christos Hadjiloizou.

The prosecutor requested the accused remain in custody, and the defence raised concerns about his client’s health but did not oppose the request simply reserving the right to submit a related application in the future.

The case is scheduled to continue on February 3, 2026.