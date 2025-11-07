In a memorable evening held on October 23rd in Limassol, distinguished guests from the business, political, architectural, and media sectors gathered to witness the unveiling of the first Roberto Cavalli residential tower in Europe, a milestone that ushers in a new era of Mediterranean luxury living.

As the last residential phase of the Limassol Blu Marine master development, Cavalli Tower offers a selection of one- to six-bedroom residences, optionally furnished with exclusive pieces designed by the world-renowned Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors.

With panoramic sea views, refined aesthetics and access to five-star lifestyle amenities, the development redefines international standards of elegance and sophistication.

The official event video is now available, capturing the highlights of this remarkable celebration and reflecting Leptos Group’s vision for the “New Riviera of Europe”, a destination where architecture and fashion meet to create an enduring landmark for generations to come.

