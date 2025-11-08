Clashes between Manchester City and Liverpool have often been regarded as key battles in Premier League title races in recent seasons but Sunday’s encounter may merely point to which of the two clubs is best equipped to try to chase Arsenal.

By the time the weekend’s big game kicks off at the Etihad Stadium (1630 GMT) Arsenal, who visit surprise package Sunderland on Saturday, could be 10 points clear of champions Liverpool and nine ahead of Pep Guardiola’s City.

That likely scenario would increase the pressure on City and Liverpool, who head into the last round of fixtures before another international stoppage second and third respectively.

While it is still early in the season, a beefed-up Arsenal squad looks well-equipped to protect top spot, having conceded only three goals in 10 league games and none in the last four.

City manager Guardiola and his Liverpool counterpart Arne Slot will be only too aware of the relentless efficiency Arsenal have displayed so far this season and will know that defeat on Sunday would leave them with a mountain to climb.

At least there are signs that both clubs are finding form. City have lost only once in their last 13 games in all competitions and on Wednesday pummelled Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the Champions League with Erling Haaland scoring his 18th club goal this season and a rejuvenated Phil Foden bagging a brace.

Liverpool have also emerged from a run of six defeats in seven matches in all competitions to beat Aston Villa and Real Madrid in their last two games.

GUARDIOLA DESPERATE TO PLAY LIVERPOOL

City lost home and away to Liverpool last season as they were dethroned as champions and Guardiola admitted he was surprised at their stumbles this season.

“Of course, but sometimes it’s about momentum,” Guardiola stated. “All the clubs are there except Arsenal who are more consistent than anyone.

“But the season is long so we try to be there and see what happens. To be honest I’m so excited and happy to prepare for Sunday. I’m desperate to play against Liverpool.”

Arsenal will be wary of a Sunderland side who have taken to life back in the Premier League like ducks to water.

Although Regis Le Bris’s side have enjoyed a favourable fixture list, few would ever have imagined they would be fourth in the table with 18 points after 10 games.

No promoted team has had more points after 10 Premier League games since Hull City managed 20 from 10 games in 2008, although that should be a cautionary tale for Sunderland as Hull subsequently collapsed and were almost relegated.

Arsenal are likely to be without Viktor Gyokeres for the trip to the north east after he suffered a hamstring injury against Burnley last weekend while skipper Martin Odegaard is still not ready to return from injury.

UNITED SEEK EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL REVENGE

The weekend’s Premier League action begins in north London on Saturday (1230) where sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur welcome eighth-placed Manchester United, with the hosts seeking to bounce back from a home defeat by Chelsea last weekend.

United will have no need for motivation, having lost all four games they played against Tottenham last season, most notably the Europa League final in Bilbao.

“We are in a better moment but we still have a lot to do to consistently win games in a row,” United boss Ruben Amorim said.

Chelsea host bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s late kickoff while on Sunday fifth-placed Bournemouth travel to Aston Villa who despite being 11th are only four points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Brentford welcome Newcastle United on Sunday when Nottingham Forest will seek their first Premier League win under new manager Sean Dyche as they host Leeds United.