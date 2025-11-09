European Union agricultural output value dropped by 0.9 per cent in 2024, continuing a slight downward trend for the second consecutive year, according to Eurostat.

The total value of EU agricultural output for 2024 stood at €531.9 billion in basic prices, down from €536.7 billion in 2023.

This decrease in nominal value was attributed to a fall in the nominal price for agricultural goods and services, which declined by 1.8 per cent, partially offset by a slight 1.0 per cent rise in the volume of output.

This decline marks the second consecutive year of a small decrease in value since agricultural output peaked in 2022.

Output values were higher in 15 EU countries in 2024 compared with the previous year.

The sharpest rates of increase were recorded in Ireland at 8.9 per cent, Croatia at 8.8 per cent, and Sweden at 5.0 per cent.

Conversely, the sharpest declines in output value were seen in France with a 9.0 per cent drop, Romania with an 8.5 per cent decline, and Bulgaria at a decrease of 8.0 per cent.

Crops accounted for half of the total value of the EU’s agricultural output, comprising 50.3 per cent or €267.7 billion.

The value from crops was 3.1 per cent lower compared with 2023.

Animals and animal products made up slightly more than two-fifths of the total, at 41.1 per cent or €218.8 billion.

The value generated by animals and animal products saw a 1.9 per cent increase compared with 2023.

The remaining 8.5 per cent share of the total value came from agricultural services and secondary activities, which recorded a small 0.6 per cent drop to €45.4 million.

EU agricultural input costs not related to investment, known as intermediate consumption, were 3.7 per cent lower in 2024 than in 2023, totalling €303.3 billion.

The combined changes in the value of agricultural output and the fall in intermediate consumption led to a 3.1 per cent increase in the gross value added generated by agriculture, which reached €228.6 billion.