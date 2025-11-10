Cyprus agreed on Monday to provide Lebanon with technical assistance and expertise to modernise its electricity transmission and distribution networks, and improve infrastructure efficiency.

Energy issues were discussed on Monday in Nicosia by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou and his Lebanese counterpart Joe Saddi.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, focusing on developing energy security and upgrading electricity infrastructure.

Saddi’s working visit follows discussions initiated in July in the context of a meeting between the presidents of Cyprus and Lebanon, Nikos Christodoulides and Joseph Aoun respectively, at the presidential palace in Nicosia.