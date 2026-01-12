The attorney-general’s office on Monday told a court that it intends to investigate the alleged physical abuse committed by a Disy MP even though the alleged victim – the MP’s wife – has since withdrawn her complaint.

Deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides was speaking at the hearing before the Supreme Court, which is being petitioned to lift the parliamentary immunity of MP Nikos Sykas.

In Cyprus, only the attorney-general’s office may request the lifting of an MP’s parliamentary immunity. The immunity itself is lifted by a decision of the Supreme Court.

The alleged incident of physical violence took place on New Year’s Day, in Greece, where Sykas and his spouse were on holiday.

On the couple’s return to Cyprus, the wife filed a complaint with police, claiming that Sykas had physically assaulted her.

But soon after, she withdrew the complaint.

Angelides told the court that, regardless, law enforcement authorities have the duty to investigate. The withdrawal of a complaint does not necessarily spell the end of the case, he added.

The deputy AG noted that, at this stage, the court is not being asked to assess the evidence itself or to pass judgment on the guilt or innocence of Sykas. The presumption of innocence holds.

The request for lifting the MP’s immunity is so that authorities may proceed with investigating the case, including police questioning Sykas.

Angelides cited the report prepared by the police investigator who handled the wife’s complaint. The report describes “acts of psychological and physical violence in the context of particular personal relations, which fall under violent offences committed against women”.

He noted that such offences are punishable by sentences of more than two years.

“They [the offences] are not linked to the exercise of parliamentary duties,” he argued.

Sykas himself has not objected to the lifting of his parliamentary immunity and on Saturday said that he waived his right.

Outside the court on Monday, he told journalists that he wants to “facilitate justice”.

In the courtroom, his attorney Christos Pourgourides confirmed they would not be contesting the motion to lift Sykas’ parliamentary immunity.

But he also requested some time to prepare his remarks. The court granted his request. The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The Cyprus Mail understands that, other than the wife, there were no other witnesses to the alleged incident. Other than her complaint – which she has withdrawn – no complaint has been filed by any other individual.

The wife was examined by a doctor in Cyprus.