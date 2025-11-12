Cyprus has reiterated its support for the International Criminal Court (ICC), with the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, ambassador Maria Michail expressing concern over “external threats, coercive measures and other actions that could undermine the Court’s ability to fulfil its mission.”

Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, she stressed the importance of allowing the ICC and its staff to perform their duties “free from outside interference or undue pressure,” voicing “deep regret over any attempt to compromise its independence, integrity and impartiality.”

Michail reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to the universal ratification and full implementation of the Rome Statute – the treaty that established the ICC – welcoming Ukraine as the 125th state party.

She highlighted the ICC’s vital role in combating impunity and ensuring accountability for crimes of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression.

Referring to the Kampala Amendments – which defined the crime of aggression and established the ICC’s jurisdiction over it, Michail recalled that Cyprus – “a victim of foreign aggression” – was among the first countries to ratify them.

She warned that the lack of accountability in cases involving non-member states “undermines the Court’s credibility and allows impunity to persist.”

“The issue is far from theoretical for Cyprus,” she said, noting that the country “continues to live with the devastating consequences of foreign aggression.”

Justice, she added, “must not depend on the identity of the aggressor or where the crime occurred, but on the objective gravity of the act and the need to uphold the rule of law internationally.”

Michail also reaffirmed Cyprus’ strong support for the ICC’s Trust Fund for Victims, calling it an “essential pillar” of the system and commending its work in providing compensation and rehabilitation to victims of atrocities. She concluded by pledging Cyprus’ continued financial support and urging all state parties to strengthen their contributions.