A weak low-pressure system is affecting Cyprus on Wednesday, bringing unstable weather across the island.

The meteorological service said conditions will remain unsettled through the weekend, with rain, storms, and lower temperatures expected in most areas.

On Wednesday morning, skies are partly cloudy, turning mainly cloudy at times, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms developing first in the west and north before spreading to other regions later in the day.

Hail may fall during storms. In mountain and inland areas, rainfall could become intense, especially in the afternoon.

Winds will start light and variable at around 3 Beaufort, later becoming mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Daytime temperatures will rise to around 25C inland and along the coast, and about 15C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday evening, the weather will remain mostly cloudy at times, with local showers and isolated storms, mainly along the coast. Winds will shift to north-westerly to north-easterly, remaining light at around 3 Beaufort.

The sea will stay calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to around 13C inland, 15C on the coast, and 7C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, skies will stay mostly cloudy at intervals, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing. Hail may occur during storms, and in some areas, rainfall could be strong, especially in the afternoon.

By Saturday, clouds will increase locally, and isolated showers are possible after midday, mainly in mountain regions.

Temperatures will gradually fall through to Saturday, staying below the seasonal average, according to the meteorological service.